5 worst MLB contracts in recent history

The 2022 MLB season has seen its share of mammoth contracts worth sums that many of us fail to even comprehend. However, not all of the contracts that are signed end up reaping benefits.

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is getting paid $36 million per season, has only pitched 11.1 innings, and has earned an ERA of over six in just three starts this season. This rocky start to the season is causing many to question if Cole and many of his colleagues are worth the money they are being paid.

Top 5 worst contracts in recent MLB history

#5 Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

When Miguel Cabrera first burst into the league with the Florida Marlins, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 62 RBIs en route to taking the Marlins to the World Series in 2003.

Unfortunately, that was a long time ago. In 2016, the then-33-year-old Venezuelan signed an eight-year extension worth $248 with the Detroit Tigers. Since then, Cabrera's production has been declining. He has not hit 20 homers since 2016 and has missed the better part of two of the last five seasons due to injuries.

Detroit Tigers Slugger Miguel Cabrera will be 41 when his contract expires

#4 Yeonis Cespedes, New York Mets

Young Cuban Yeonis Cespedes had a tremendous rookie season in 2016. He batted .280 with 31 home runs and 86 RBIs. This prompted the New York Mets to sign Cespedes to a $110 million deal over four years.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets David Wright's eight-year contract for $138 million expires after tomorrow's game. Yoenis Cespedes also off the books. David Wright's eight-year contract for $138 million expires after tomorrow's game. Yoenis Cespedes also off the books.

"David Wright's eight-year contract for $138 million expires after tomorrow's game. Yoenis Cespedes also off the books." - @ Mike Puma

Unfortunately, Cespedes' production fell off a cliff. In the combined three seasons following his contract, he failed to reach any of the metrics he attained in 2016. He is now languishing as a free agent that nobody really wants.

#3 Albert Pujols, LA Angels

Pujols made a rather dramatic departure from the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012, the year after his bat catapulted the Cards to win the 2011 World Series. That year, Pujols signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with the LA Angels.

Pujols, who hit in the mid .300 range every season for the Cardinals, never hit .300 again. Albert Pujols is finally back in St. Louis after 10 mediocre years in LA.

#2 Josh Hamilton

Josh Hamilton recovered from drug and alcohol abuse to come back and win the American League MVP and lead the Texas Rangers to their first World Series appearance ever in the 2010 MLB season.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Looking over OFers today,and was reminded of this: Josh Hamilton's contract heavily backloaded, and he'll make $90.2 million from 2015-2017. Looking over OFers today,and was reminded of this: Josh Hamilton's contract heavily backloaded, and he'll make $90.2 million from 2015-2017.

"Looking over OFers today,and was reminded of this: Josh Hamilton's contract heavily backloaded, and he'll make $90.2 million from 2015-2017." - @ Buster Olney

In 2012, Hamilton signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the LA Angels. Hamilton, who had 43 home runs and 128 RBIs in 2012, would only record 39 home runs over the next three years and retire early in 2015.

#1 Rusney Castillo

As is sometimes the case with defectors coming from Cuba, they land big contracts with MLB clubs. Despite this, they do not have any experience playing in big markets and are often completely unready.

A prime example of this was Rusney Castillo. The Red Sox signed him to a seven-year, $72.5 million contract in 2014. Unfortunately for Castillo, his seven home runs and 35 RBIs in his first season sent him to AAA affiliate Pawtucket. He became one of the highest paid minor leagers of all time.

This is our list of some of the most outrageous contracts that did not deliver on their hype in recent MLB history. Think we missed anyone? Let us know below.

