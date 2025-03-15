6 best moments from Dodgers' exhibition game against Yomiuri Giants ft. Roki Sasaki's reaction to Kike Hernandez's hilarious dance

The Los Angeles Dodgers started their Japan leg with their first exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday. There were plenty of talking points from the game, with Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto earning the love and appreciation from a packed Tokyo Dome crowd.

Here's a look at the six best moments.

6 best moments from Dodgers' exhibition game against Yomiuri Giants

#6, Michael Conforto homers to start Dodgers' scoring

There will be a lot of expectations surrounding Michael Conforto, who, in the offseason, signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the team. He has been brought in as one of the choices in the outfield positions and he certainly delivered on Saturday. He put LA on the board with a solo home run in the third inning to center field.

#5, Enhanced graphic video replays introduced

MLB The Show 25's release is just around the corner, but fans got video-game-like action during the Dodgers' game live on their television or digital platforms. Instant replays of any play were captured in graphics format, and the same action was replayed by computer animation.

#4, Teoscar Hernandez goes yard to for 3rd Dodgers homer in an innings

Teoscar Hernandez put the cherry on the top for Los Angeles in the third inning with a solo blast to left-center field. He hit starter Shosei Togo's 1-1 82.7 mph splitter for a 394-foot home run. It was the last meaningful action from the Dodgers offense that piled on all five runs in the third inning.

#3, Shohei Ohtani draws huge ovation for his first at-bat

Shohei Ohtani's spectacle at the Tokyo Dome was unmatched. He has been the biggest talking ever since the Dodgers landed in Japan. Ohtani is arguably the biggest sportsperson in Japan. Thus, when he came to the plate for his first at-bat leading off the Dodgers in the first innings, he got a raucous ovation as he drew a walk.

#2, Roki Sasaki and Kike Hernandez share special moment

Kike Hernandez is known for his eccentricities on the field. He has often pulled out some dance moves after big plays. The Dodgers slugger, however, pulled out cheerleader moves in the dugout that brought out smiles from new signing Roki Sasaki. Even Ohtani took a faint look at Hernandez, who made gestures with his hands.

#1, Shohei Ohtani blasts two-run homer to light up Tokyo Dome

In his second at-bat, the Japanese superstar hit a monster two-run home run deep into the right field stands at the Tokyo Dome. Ohtani hit Togo's 77.2 mph slider on the first pitch for a 391-foot blast that left his bat at an exit velocity of 105 mph, thus showcasing that the generational player is ready to start exactly from where he left at the end of 2024.

