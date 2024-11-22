6 Brewers who are now free agents ft. Willy Adames, Colin Rea

The Milwaukee Brewers surprised many by winning the NL Central last season after trading their ace, Corbin Burnes, in February and losing their manager Craig Counsell. However, they will need to fill the gaps left by leaving players who are hitting the open market this offseason.

Milwaukee Brewers players entering free agency

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

6) SS Willy Adames

Willy Adames is a free agent (Image credit: Imagn)

Willy Adames is one of the most valuable free agents that Milwaukee may lose this year, as he signed a one-year deal in 2023, which is coming to an end. He blossomed into a star shortstop, arguably the best one on the market and one of the most impactful position players available. He hit .251 with 32 home runs in his past campaign.

Trending

5) LHP Wade Miley

Wade Miley is a free agent now (Image credit: Imagn)

Wade Miley became a free agent after the Brewers declined his $12 million mutual option for 2025 in October. He was limited to just two appearances last year, and he struggled to the tune of -0.1 bWAR and a 6.43 ERA across just seven innings. He will likely be seeking a one-year deal to reset his value.

4) RHP Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas is a free agent (Image credit: Imagn)

Frankie Montas was traded to the Brewers from the Cincinnati Reds in July. His 7-11 record with a 4.84 ERA and 0.6 bWAR was not up to par. After declining his 2025 option in early November, Montas is now a free agent.

3) RHP Colin Rea

Colin Rea is available now (Image credit: Imagn)

Colin Rea made 26 starts and appeared in 32 games for Milwaukee. He ended the campaign with a 12-6 record and a 4.29 ERA and recorded one save. Rea had re-signed with the Brewers for the 2024 season on a one-year deal with a club option for 2025, but the Brewers declined that option in early November, making him a free agent.

2) RHP Joe Ross

Joe Ross is a free agent now (Image credit: Imagn)

Joe Ross is another pitcher who signed a simple one-year contract with no options attached. The right-hander pitched fairly well in 2024 despite a 3-6 record. He posted a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 25 appearances as a relief pitcher.

1) C Gary Sánchez

Gary Sanchez is a free agent after his contract expired (Image credit: Imagn)

Former New York Yankees standout Gary Sanchez has bounced around since leaving the Bronx, including a now-complete stint in Milwaukee. Sanchez hit 11 home runs with a .220 average last season, which doesn't portend a massive contract on the open market. With the Brewers declining his 2025 option, Sanchez is now available on the open market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback