  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • 6 MLB team pairings with the longest trade droughts in 21st century ft. Dodgers, Astros, Giants

6 MLB team pairings with the longest trade droughts in 21st century ft. Dodgers, Astros, Giants

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 07, 2025 05:46 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Things can get cold out there between MLB teams, resulting in decades of no trade deals. Trading players has been a way for teams to steer their ships in the direction they want to head to.

Ad

If someone is rebuilding, they trade off their best stars and assemble prospects who could pay dividends in the future. Meanwhile, others try to bolster their roster, to compete for the World Series with better odds.

Amid that, there have been MLB teams who haven't traded with each other for a while. Let's take a look at some of them.

Six MLB team pairings with the longest trade droughts in 21st century

One of the reasons for no trade between MLB teams comes down to because they play in the same division. So even if a team is in a rebuild, they wouldn't like to give away their best assets to someone in their own division.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#1 Baltimore Orioles & Washington Nationals (23 Years)

Last Trade: Oct. 3, 2001

  • Orioles received: Tim Raines
  • Nationals (then Montreal Expos) received: Cash

Despite their geographical proximity, the Orioles and the Nationals (formerly the Montreal Expos) haven't completed a trade since 2001, when veteran outfielder Tim Raines was dealt to Baltimore for cash considerations.

#2 Cleveland Guardians & Kansas City Royals (20 Years)

Last Trade: June 4, 2004

  • Guardians (then Indians) received: Matt White
  • Royals received: Cash

The two AL Central rivals haven't made a trade in two decades. The last transaction involved pitcher Matt White heading to Cleveland in exchange for cash.

Ad

Since both MLB teams play in the same division, it's natural for them to not help the other in any way.

#3 Houston Astros & Washington Nationals (17 Years)

Last Trade: March 26, 2007

  • Astros received: Wade Robinson
  • Nationals received: Danny Ardoin

Houston and Washington haven't conducted business since 2007 when they last exchanged minor leaguers Wade Robinson and Danny Ardoin. It remains the last transaction between the two franchises.

#4 St. Louis Cardinals & Chicago Cubs (17 Years)

Last Trade: July 4, 2007

Ad
  • Cardinals received: John Nelson
  • Cubs received: Cash

The Cardinals and the Cubs are among baseball's fiercest rivals, and that's why no business has been done between them in 17 years. Their last exchange was a minor one, with infielder John Nelson going to St. Louis for cash.

#5 Los Angeles Dodgers & San Francisco Giants (17 Years)

Last Trade: August 9, 2007

  • Dodgers received: Travis Denker
  • Giants received: Mark Sweeney

It's no surprise to find these two teams, as this is one of the biggest rivalries in all of baseball. The Dodgers and the Giants haven't exchanged players since 2007 since veteran first baseman Mark Sweeney headed to San Francisco in exchange for minor-league infielder Travis Denker.

Ad

#6 Los Angeles Angels & Seattle Mariners (12 Years)

Last Trade: Dec. 19, 2012

  • Angels received: Jason Vargas
  • Mariners received: Kendrys Morales

The Angels and the Mariners haven't made a trade since 2012 when they swapped veteran players Jason Vargas and Kendrys Morales.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी