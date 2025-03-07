6 MLB team pairings with the longest trade droughts in 21st century ft. Dodgers, Astros, Giants

Things can get cold out there between MLB teams, resulting in decades of no trade deals. Trading players has been a way for teams to steer their ships in the direction they want to head to.

If someone is rebuilding, they trade off their best stars and assemble prospects who could pay dividends in the future. Meanwhile, others try to bolster their roster, to compete for the World Series with better odds.

Amid that, there have been MLB teams who haven't traded with each other for a while. Let's take a look at some of them.

Six MLB team pairings with the longest trade droughts in 21st century

One of the reasons for no trade between MLB teams comes down to because they play in the same division. So even if a team is in a rebuild, they wouldn't like to give away their best assets to someone in their own division.

#1 Baltimore Orioles & Washington Nationals (23 Years)

Last Trade: Oct. 3, 2001

Orioles received: Tim Raines

Nationals (then Montreal Expos) received: Cash

Despite their geographical proximity, the Orioles and the Nationals (formerly the Montreal Expos) haven't completed a trade since 2001, when veteran outfielder Tim Raines was dealt to Baltimore for cash considerations.

#2 Cleveland Guardians & Kansas City Royals (20 Years)

Last Trade: June 4, 2004

Guardians (then Indians) received: Matt White

Royals received: Cash

The two AL Central rivals haven't made a trade in two decades. The last transaction involved pitcher Matt White heading to Cleveland in exchange for cash.

Since both MLB teams play in the same division, it's natural for them to not help the other in any way.

#3 Houston Astros & Washington Nationals (17 Years)

Last Trade: March 26, 2007

Astros received: Wade Robinson

Nationals received: Danny Ardoin

Houston and Washington haven't conducted business since 2007 when they last exchanged minor leaguers Wade Robinson and Danny Ardoin. It remains the last transaction between the two franchises.

#4 St. Louis Cardinals & Chicago Cubs (17 Years)

Last Trade: July 4, 2007

Cardinals received: John Nelson

Cubs received: Cash

The Cardinals and the Cubs are among baseball's fiercest rivals, and that's why no business has been done between them in 17 years. Their last exchange was a minor one, with infielder John Nelson going to St. Louis for cash.

#5 Los Angeles Dodgers & San Francisco Giants (17 Years)

Last Trade: August 9, 2007

Dodgers received: Travis Denker

Giants received: Mark Sweeney

It's no surprise to find these two teams, as this is one of the biggest rivalries in all of baseball. The Dodgers and the Giants haven't exchanged players since 2007 since veteran first baseman Mark Sweeney headed to San Francisco in exchange for minor-league infielder Travis Denker.

#6 Los Angeles Angels & Seattle Mariners (12 Years)

Last Trade: Dec. 19, 2012

Angels received: Jason Vargas

Mariners received: Kendrys Morales

The Angels and the Mariners haven't made a trade since 2012 when they swapped veteran players Jason Vargas and Kendrys Morales.

