6 must-have essentials in Aaron Judge's playbook for success

Across the world of pro sports, it is difficult to find a physical specimen that measures up to Aaron Judge. As we will soon see, staying at the top comes with the strict use of some key items for the big man.

The 6-foot-7 New York Yankees outfielder slugged 62 home runs in 2022, surpassing the single season record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Moreover, Judge was a mere few percentage points in batting of winning the first Triple Crown since 2012.

Recently, Christian Gollayan of Men's Health combed through Aaron Judge's past remarks to compile a list of six items the Yankees star claims that he cannot live without. Let's examine Judge's list of essentials.

Six items Aaron Judge uses in his everyday life

Ice Bath

Like fellow MVP Bryce Harper, Judge is well aware of the positive effects cold water can have on both the mind and body. While missing nearly two months on account of injury this year, it is likely Judge took a lot of ice baths.

Meditation Apps

For Aaron Judge, keeping his head in the game is most important. As such, the 31-year old uses a host of mediation apps to ensure the clarity, control and insight that he needs to perform for New York Yankees fans.

Pod 3 Cover

Sleep is everything. Spending 80 days per year on the road can be grinding. When Judge is home, he sleeps on his Pod 3 Cover, an airmattress that employs cutting-edge technology to ensure that users get the best sleep possible.

Bumpboxx Flare8 Bluetooth Boombox

A noted fan and friend of rap star Drake, Judge knows how to groove. With his Boombox, Judge can vibe to his favorite tunes after the game, or throw on his pre-game playlist to get himself ready to go yard again.

Waiakea Water

At the end of 2021, Judge and his new wife Samantha honeymooned in Hawaii. It was there that he learned of the Yankees' intent to extend his contract. Perhaps it was there that Judge developed his taste of Waiakea Water, a rare extract of H20 harvested from the bowels of Hawaiian mountain aquifers.

Whoop 4.0

To keep track of his fitness, Judge uses a smart watch. While the Houston Astros have been criticized for "checking the time" during the game, we choose to believe that Judge uses his watch for personal reasons only.

