6 remarkable instances when Derek Jeter showed he's an incredible dad

Derek Jeter has been happily married to his longtime partner, Hannah, since July 2016. The couple has three daughters — Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose — and a son, Kaius.

Although many would imagine that Jeter has a relaxed life following his glittering MLB career, the five-time World Series winner has a full-time job as a father of four. The New York Yankees legend also seems to love his daddy duties.

Six times Derek Jeter proved that he is an amazing dad

Derek Jeter with his wife Hannan and their three daughters

#1 Celebrating Bella's 6th birthday in "girl dad" style

Jeter celebrated his eldest daughter Bella's sixth birthday party in Aug. 2023. The MLB icon displayed some heartwarming fatherly affection in a beautiful beachside gathering.

In a post he uploaded on Instagram, Jeter was seen with a sticker gem tiara on his forehead. He also had the gem stickers designed on both cheeks, giving off "girl dad" vibes.

#2 Jeter wanted to "stop time" while holding his daughter Bella on a beach

In Feb. 2023, Jeter posted an image an himself and his daughter Bella at the beach.

The adorable picture showed the former shortstop standing in front of the ocean, holding Bella, while she rested her head on his shoulder and wrapped her arms around his neck. Jeter captioned the post:

"How do you stop time??"

#3 Derek Jeter allows his daughters to paint his nails

On Aug. 4, 2022, Jeter posted an image of himself playing with his daughters. The Hall of Famer sat outdoors in a chair, while Bella and Story gave him a special manicure.

Jeter gave a rather shocked look to the camera and hilariously added a fitting caption to the post:

"HELP!!!"

His youngest daughter Rose was also in the picture.

#4 Derek Jeter plays it cool after his kids create havoc in his backyard

On Jul. 7, 2022, Jeter highlighted the difficulties that come with parenthood. The Yankees legend uploaded a picture of his messy backyard after his kids created havoc.

In the picture, Jeter was sitting on his chair, with a hilarious pose, seemingly exhausted by the chaos orchestrated by his daughters. He played it cool and captioned the image:

"Guess what I’m thinking???"

#5 Derek Jeter gives his daughters the freedom to follow their passion

During an interview with Extra’s Rachel Lindsay, Jeter was asked whether he would encourage his kids to follow in his footsteps by playing baseball.

However, he responded that he wants his children to follow their own dreams and passions. The five-time World Series winner said:

"No, not at all. I want my kids to find something that they're passionate about.

"I want them to play sports because I think you learn a lot of lessons playing sports. You know, teamwork and work ethic and setting goals. But I would never push my kids into playing sports."

#6 Jeter admits there's "nothing better than being a parent"

Jeter made an appearance on NBC News' Today Show in Sept. 2022 and was asked about how it feels to be a father of three daughters.

His response melted the hearts of many:

"You know, there's a lot going on. But there's nothing better than being a parent, and my girls are unbelievable. They're all different, and it's full of experiences."

