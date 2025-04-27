7 memorable MLB sluggers who hit four homers in a single game ft. Eugenio Suarez, JD Martinez

Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez had a historic night against the Braves that made him a part of the MLB history books. He became just the 19th player in league history to hit four home runs in a contest. Sadly for Suarez, his Herculean effort came up short as Arizona fell against the Braves.

Accomplishing such a record is rare even for the best sluggers in the game. Let's now take a look at seven memorable MLB sluggers who recorded four home runs in a single game.

7 memorable MLB sluggers with four home runs in a game

1) J.D. Martinez

Coincidentally, the last time that a player did such a feat, the said batter also donned an Arizona Diamondbacks jersey. On September 4, 2017, J.D. Martinez lit up the bright Hollywood lights with four home runs in a 13-0 drubbing of the NL West powerhouse Dodgers.

2) Willie Mays

In April 30, 1961, Willie Mays hit four home runs in a slugging exhibition against the Milwaukee Braves. By the end of his career the Hall of Famer had corraled a grand total of 660 career home runs, which puts him in sixth in the all-time career homers list.

3) Lou Gehrig

Apart from all the accolades, "The Iron Horse" Lou Gehrig also boasts a four-homer game. It came against the Philadelphia Athletics on June 3, 1932. The game ended with a 20-13 score in favor of Gehrig's Yankees.

4) Mark Whiten

The last four-home run game of the 20th century was registered by Dodgers right fielder Mark Whiten. In the 15-2 shellacking of the Cincinnati Reds on September 7, 1993, Whiten tied the MLB record for the most runs batted in a contest with 12.

5) Mike Schmidt

Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt accumulated a plethora of awards during his legendary career. Schmidt is a 12-time All-Star and and an eight-time NL home run leader. On April 17, 1976, he put his power on full display as his Phillies edged out the Cubs at Wrigley Field, 18-16, off the back of his four homer performance.

6) Josh Hamilton

Rangers star Josh Hamilton is one of the most memorable sluggers of the 21st century. In spite of a short career, Hamilton tallied a total of 200 home runs. On May 8, 2012, the outfielder peppered the Baltimore Orioles with four blasts in a 10-3 victory.

7) Eugenio Suarez

Of course, Eugenio Suarez made the cut being the most recent player to achieve the record and the first of the 2020s.

Unfortunately, Suarez's brilliance also entails a negative record as it was just the third time in MLB history that a player who recorded four home runs in a game was on a losing side of the game.

