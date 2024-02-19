7 Mike Trout cleats that complement Angels superstar's powerful elegance

Since making his MLB debut in 2011, Mike Trout has had an exceptional career. The winner of countless All-Star nods, alongside three MVP Awards, the outfielder has worn Nike shoes every step of the way.

Last October, Nike released the Trout Force 9 cleats. Based on previous iterations of the Angels star's footwear, the Trout 9 line is thought to be the most durable and comfortable fit yet developed in association with the nine-time Silver Slugger.

Top Mike Trout signature cleats

Nike #BAT Force Zoom Trout 7

With the departure of ex-teammate Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Trout's role for the Angels will grow even more critical. Under the terms of his 2018 deal with the team, the 32-year-old will be under contract with the Halos until the 2031 season.

NIKE FORCE ZOOM TROUT 8 ELITE:

The Trout 9 cleats represent a stylistic upgrade from the former models, such as the Trout 7 cleats. Designed to look more like a conventional running shoe, the Trout 7 featured an ankle strap and covered more of the foot than the newest versions do.

In 2014, Mike Trout became the first baseball player since Seattle Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. to receive his own line of shoes. Over the years, Trout has posted several snaps of his footwear on his Instagram account, owing to his multi-year sponsorship deal with the athletic wear manufacturer.

Nike Zoom trout 5 Cleats (called Gamers):

The other corporations that have partnered with the Los Angeles Angels star include Rawlings, Topps, and BodyArmor. The first season in which Trout partnered with Nike was in 2014, which was also the best of his career.

The New Jersey native hit .287/.377/.with 36 home runs and a league-best 111 RBIs to capture a Silver Slugger and the first MVP Award of his career that season.

Despite his personal accolades, Mike Trout's career remains incomplete. Since making his debut over a decade ago, the slugger has only appeared in three playoff games for the Angels, and has not won a postseason game since 2009. With Ohtani gone, focus will intensify on Trout's ability to lead the team to better results.

