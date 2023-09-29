The 23-year-old right-hander for the Yankees, Yoendrys Gomez, who started this year in Double-A, made his MLB debut by pitching two shutout innings of relief to end the game against the Blue Jays.

Gomez hit an opponent, walked four, and gave up a single with a bloop. Gomez, who is ranked as the No. 26 prospect by MLB.com for the Yankees, was called up last Friday but had to wait over a week before seeing play.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had nothing but admiration for Gomez when questioned about the rookie's performance:

"I am excited to get him in there. It was fun to see his excitement coming through..... I thought he did a pretty good job of execution. He is somebody we are really excited about..."

Yoendrys Gómez's baseball career with Yankees

Yoendrys Gomez, a resident of Nirgua in northwest Venezuela, was born and raised there. On July 2, 2016, Gómez joined the New York Yankees as an international free agent.

The next year, Gómez divided his first professional season between the GCL Yankees and the Dominican Summer League Yankees. To start the 2021 season, Gómez was sent to the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

The Yankees sent Gómez to Double-A Somerset to start the 2023 season after he tossed five innings in Spring Training and gave up one run. Gómez received his first promotion to the big leagues on September 22, 2023.