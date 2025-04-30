  • home icon
  Aaron Boone gives blunt take on Aaron Judge's start to 2025 season

Aaron Boone gives blunt take on Aaron Judge’s start to 2025 season

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Apr 30, 2025 04:26 GMT
Aaron Boone gives blunt take on Aaron Judge's start to 2025 season (Credits: Getty)
Aaron Boone gives blunt take on Aaron Judge’s start to 2025 season (Credits: Getty)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on team captain Aaron Judge’s start to the 2025 season. The Bronx Bombers bounced back from a 4-3 loss with a commanding 15-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Judge delivered a strong performance, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, one RBI, and two walks. While he has been performing exceptionally well this season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes the best is yet to come.

Speaking about the Judge in an interview with YES Network, Boone said:

“I think he's continued to become a better hitter, and I say this, I'm not being cute or funny. Honestly, I don't think he's really that been that hot yet. He's getting his hits and I think it's a credit to just how great he is, but when he gets really going he starts hitting balls in the seat routinely, then, you know, buckle up.”
Trending
“So he's every year he just he's always wanting to how can I get a little bit better and and I think he's just a more well-rounded hitter. Which probably makes him more viable when you go through those inevitable walls even for him.”

So far in the 2025 season, Judge is batting .412 with nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and 28 runs scored in 114 at-bats.

Aaron Judge opens up about his 2025 performance compared to April 2024

Aaron Judge’s start to the 2025 season has been significantly stronger than last year, when he entered May batting just .207. When asked what’s different this time around, Judge said:

“Hitting them where they’re not. Making contact. It’s baseball. You’re going to have that. You guys are going to be talking to me in June, where we have a tough month, and I’m going to tell you the same thing.”
“It’s just about trying to keep everything simple, not trying to do too much. I really don’t have an answer for you right now. I just wanted to come in this year and have a better April than I did last year. So, just trying to keep that going.”

Judge turned things around after a slow start to the 2024 campaign, leading the New York Yankees to the World Series. He finished that season batting .322 with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and 133 walks.

Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.

A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.

Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.

He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre.

