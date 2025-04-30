Aaron Boone gives blunt take on Aaron Judge’s start to 2025 season

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on team captain Aaron Judge’s start to the 2025 season. The Bronx Bombers bounced back from a 4-3 loss with a commanding 15-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Judge delivered a strong performance, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, one RBI, and two walks. While he has been performing exceptionally well this season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes the best is yet to come.

Speaking about the Judge in an interview with YES Network, Boone said:

“I think he's continued to become a better hitter, and I say this, I'm not being cute or funny. Honestly, I don't think he's really that been that hot yet. He's getting his hits and I think it's a credit to just how great he is, but when he gets really going he starts hitting balls in the seat routinely, then, you know, buckle up.”

“So he's every year he just he's always wanting to how can I get a little bit better and and I think he's just a more well-rounded hitter. Which probably makes him more viable when you go through those inevitable walls even for him.”

So far in the 2025 season, Judge is batting .412 with nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and 28 runs scored in 114 at-bats.

Aaron Judge opens up about his 2025 performance compared to April 2024

Aaron Judge’s start to the 2025 season has been significantly stronger than last year, when he entered May batting just .207. When asked what’s different this time around, Judge said:

“Hitting them where they’re not. Making contact. It’s baseball. You’re going to have that. You guys are going to be talking to me in June, where we have a tough month, and I’m going to tell you the same thing.”

“It’s just about trying to keep everything simple, not trying to do too much. I really don’t have an answer for you right now. I just wanted to come in this year and have a better April than I did last year. So, just trying to keep that going.”

Judge turned things around after a slow start to the 2024 campaign, leading the New York Yankees to the World Series. He finished that season batting .322 with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and 133 walks.

