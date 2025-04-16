Aaron Boone reveals real reason why Jasson Dominguez was pulled mid-game

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the reason behind removing Jasson Dominguez from Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. The game ended in a 4-2 victory for the Yankees, with Dominguez playing a crucial role in the comeback.

New York was trailing 2-0 through five innings, but in the bottom of the sixth, Austin Wells drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Yankees on the board. Shortly after, Jasson Dominguez delivered a bases-clearing double, giving the Yankees a 4-2 lead that they held onto for the rest of the game.

However, Dominguez was removed at the start of the seventh inning. Cody Bellinger shifted from center to left field, while Trent Grisham entered the game as a defensive substitution in center field.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained the reason for the move, saying (via SNY):

“Well, I took him out because his contacts, he lost his contacts. So, but still when I have Grish sitting over there, you know, it's not that hard. And then, you know, in the first play Grish goes out and makes an unbelievable play.”

“But, so it's just part of how I want to use the roster here and let JD continue to get more and more comfortable. And so, but it was more as his contacts game. I was right there.”

While delivering his game-winning hit in the sixth inning, Jasson Dominguez’s bat made contact with his helmet, knocking it down over his eyes and causing him to lose his contact lenses. Despite the mishap, Dominguez managed to run the bases and help the Yankees secure their 10th victory of the 2025 season.

Jasson Dominguez opens up about losing his contact lenses during Yankees 4-2 victory over Royals

In Tuesday’s game, Jasson Dominguez recorded three hits in three at-bats, driving in three RBIs. After the game, when asked about when he lost his contact lenses, Dominguez said (via SNY):

"I don't know. I think when the helmet was in my face I think that was when I lost it. I felt it when they popped out."

Dominguez made his Major League debut in 2023 with the Yankees. His 2024 season was plagued with injuries, and he finished with a .179 batting average, recording only 10 hits in 56 at-bats.

The New York Yankees are now set to face the Kansas City Royals again on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series.

