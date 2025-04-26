Aaron Boone and Super Bowl champion Cooper DeJean’s meet leaves fans confused

Fans reacted as New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone interacted with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles player Cooper DeJean. On Friday, before the Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Super Bowl champion visited Yankee Stadium.

Ad

In a clip shared by YES Network, Cooper DeJean is seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts, while Aaron Boone is in his Yankees attire. Boone, holding a baseball bat, shakes hands with DeJean before giving him a hug.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a known Philadelphia Eagles fan, Boone appears visibly happy to meet him. As the clip of their interaction circulated, several fans shared their reactions, saying:

“As an Eagles/Yankees fan, I LOVE THIS,” a fan said.

“COOOP!!!!! Go Birds Go Yankees!!” another fan said.

“How do i get a field pass before the game im genuinely curious,” another fan wrote.

Ad

IG comments (Credits: Instagram@yesnetwork)

While some fans were supportive of the gesture, others weren’t so pleased:

Ad

“Get out of my stadium,” a comment reads.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“I’m about to throw up,” another comment reads.

“Get that fkn clown off my field,” another comment read.

Aaron Boone discusses Yankees' 5-1 victory over the Guardians

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees secured a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Starter Carlos Rodon delivered a strong performance, pitching seven innings while allowing four hits, one run, and two walks, and recording eight strikeouts.

Ad

Reflecting on Rodon’s outing, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (via MLB):

“Yeah, another strong one for him, gives up a first inning run there and then just really I thought got into a really good groove and better and better as he went. Just a really good presence with the fastball… pretty efficient for seven innings more excellence."

Ad

Boone also discussed the team’s offensive effort, saying:

“Obviously a lot of times today and couldn't kind of get that big hit to really put it away. But a lot of good at best to give us those opportunities. So good one to get here going into an off day after a couple tough ones.”

Ad

“So yeah, it was good. Look, I think there's so much room for us to still get better, though. There are still a few guys that we want to get on track… So want to still get a few guys going and feel like we have a chance to be a really good club. Here, you know definitely room for improvement, too.”

Ad

Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit an RBI triple in the first inning, followed by a Paul Goldschmidt RBI double to start the scoring. In the second, Ben Rice singled, followed by another single from Goldschmidt, adding to the tally.

In the seventh inning, Austin Wells hit a double, setting the final score of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More