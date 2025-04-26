Aaron Boone and Super Bowl champion Cooper DeJean’s meet leaves fans confused

Fans reacted as New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone interacted with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles player Cooper DeJean. On Friday, before the Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Super Bowl champion visited Yankee Stadium.
In a clip shared by YES Network, Cooper DeJean is seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts, while Aaron Boone is in his Yankees attire. Boone, holding a baseball bat, shakes hands with DeJean before giving him a hug.
As a known Philadelphia Eagles fan, Boone appears visibly happy to meet him. As the clip of their interaction circulated, several fans shared their reactions, saying:
“As an Eagles/Yankees fan, I LOVE THIS,” a fan said.
“COOOP!!!!! Go Birds Go Yankees!!” another fan said.
“How do i get a field pass before the game im genuinely curious,” another fan wrote.
While some fans were supportive of the gesture, others weren’t so pleased:
“Get out of my stadium,” a comment reads.
“I’m about to throw up,” another comment reads.
“Get that fkn clown off my field,” another comment read.
Aaron Boone discusses Yankees' 5-1 victory over the Guardians
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees secured a 5-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Starter Carlos Rodon delivered a strong performance, pitching seven innings while allowing four hits, one run, and two walks, and recording eight strikeouts.
Reflecting on Rodon’s outing, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (via MLB):
“Yeah, another strong one for him, gives up a first inning run there and then just really I thought got into a really good groove and better and better as he went. Just a really good presence with the fastball… pretty efficient for seven innings more excellence."
Boone also discussed the team’s offensive effort, saying:
“Obviously a lot of times today and couldn't kind of get that big hit to really put it away. But a lot of good at best to give us those opportunities. So good one to get here going into an off day after a couple tough ones.”
“So yeah, it was good. Look, I think there's so much room for us to still get better, though. There are still a few guys that we want to get on track… So want to still get a few guys going and feel like we have a chance to be a really good club. Here, you know definitely room for improvement, too.”
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit an RBI triple in the first inning, followed by a Paul Goldschmidt RBI double to start the scoring. In the second, Ben Rice singled, followed by another single from Goldschmidt, adding to the tally.
In the seventh inning, Austin Wells hit a double, setting the final score of the game.