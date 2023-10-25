Aaron Hicks takes a swing at Pro-Am golf, proving his versatility beyond baseball

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks relished his second half of the 2023 season with the Birds, but the team's wishes were not fulfilled as the AL East champions were eliminated in the ALDS by the Texas Rangers, who will soon be playing in the World Series.

Hicks has been an influential hitter who has seen better days at the plate. However, he is also an avid golfer and likes to practice the sport in his free time. Known to hit holes in ones, some pro golfers have also praised Hicks for his golfing abilities.

"Excited to play in my first pro-am at the @genesisopen this week! Riv is so 🔥🔥Hope to see some you guys out at the event" - ahicks31

In 2021, he played alongside his wife, Cheyenne Woods, who is a top-level golfer having participated in over 80 LPGA tournaments, and is the niece of legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Her Instagram story revealed her applause for Hicks for his golfing talents, as he could be seen celebrating a hole-in-one.

"Oh my god Aaron Hicks is out there doing whatever he wants on the golf course" - TalkinYanks

In another video, Hicks can be seen playing top golf as he absolutely obliterates one ball out of the playing zone. Much to the surprise of friends and fans alike, Aaron possesses brute strength and sheer elegance to play the sport.

Marrying Cheyenne made sure that the couple was in line to create a golfing dynasty.

"@Yankees CF Aaron Hicks plays golf better than probably any active major leaguer. He has been playing since he was 5. He rarely if ever plays during the season. He said the golf swing helps his baseball swing, but he doesn’t want anything to interfere with his job" - Kurkijan_ESPN

Aaron Hicks will hope to win it all with the Orioles

During the Orioles' short postseason journey, Aaron Hicks supplied two of the most memorable moments. In the top of the first inning of Game 2, he poked a two-run single to right field, giving the Orioles their sole lead of the entire ALDS.

Later in the game, Hicks attempted to spark a potential Orioles rally by bringing the team within three runs with a three-run home drive into the center field stands.

"The New York Yankees are paying Aaron Hicks 10 million a year to hit bombs for the Orioles" - kazknowsball

The greatest achievement of Hicks as an Oriole is transforming an almost entirely doubtful fan base toward his signing into one that is appreciative of his tenure. Rest assured, he will try to make it to the difficult OF-dominant lineup of the Orioles for the 2024 season.