"Aaron Judge had more 110+ MPH batted balls today than the San Francisco Giants have in the 2nd half of the season" - Yankees star Aaron Judge destroys some of the fastest balls seen in the MLB this season

Central to the story of the New York Yankees this season has been slugger Aaron Judge. In his sixth year with the Yankees, Aaron Judge is making a serious case to be the AL MVP this season. He currently leads the league in both home runs and RBIs.

Judge is such a skilled player because he can get base hits out of balls, doubles out of singles, and home runs out of pretty much anything. Last night, the Milwaukee Brewers threw the kitchen sink at him and he still came out on top.

Aaron Judge goes 4-for-5, puts on an absolute clinic in fastball hitting against inter-league challenger

Judge, who was batting leadoff last night, wasted no time getting his bat on the ball. With the Yankees already down by a score of 4-1, Judge took Brewers pitcher Jason Alexander to the opposite field for his 58th home run of the season in the third inning.

However, those who know just how powerful Judge's bat is could have guessed that his clinic was far from over. In the top of the seventh, facing Brewers reliever Angel Perdomo, Judge jacked his second home run of the afternoon with a 443-foot moonshot to left field.

"Two today and 59 this year! @TheJudge44 is AMAZING! - @ MLB

The second home run was the 59th of the season for Aaron Judge, which puts him just 2 dingers off of the American League season record. The record of 61 home runs in a season (without the use of PEDs) was set by legend Roger Maris in 1961.

"Aaron Judge had more 110+ MPH batted balls today than the San Francisco Giants have in the 2nd half of the season." - @ Foolish Baseball

By the time the Yankees mercifully finished the game with a 12-8 victory, Judge had gotten 4 hits, 4 RBIs and a pair of home runs. Quite notably, 3 of his hits came off of pitches that registered as over 110 miles per hour. It was noted that this number of hits off pitches of that speed is more than the San Francisco Giants' entire roster has hit all season.

The New York Yankees, who hold on to the top spot in the AL East by a margin of 5.5 games, will travel back home to the Bronx to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an inter-league matchup.

