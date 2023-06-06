Aaron Judge is the next big thing in the baseball world. He doesn't, however, place himself in the top tier of all-time greats to have represented the legendary team, New York Yankees. Judge discussed being named the Yankees' first team captain since Derek Jeter. This happened shortly after the outfielder decided to sign a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay in the Bronx last offseason after exploring free agency.

The 2022 American League MVP admitted that when Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner first announced his intention to make Judge the team captain, he was first taken aback. The conversation took place on the same late-night call where they eventually worked out Judge's new contract.

"I was sitting there on speakerphone with my wife and I got chills," said Judge. "I didn't know what to say. I felt like I didn't say anything for like 30 minutes. She's hitting me, like, ‘You’ve got to say something.'"

Aaron Judge revealed a little more about his private life as well. He has two canines that occasionally appear at Yankee Stadium, and he has been a lifelong admirer of Taylor Swift going all the way back to her days of country music.

Aaron Judge might miss a game for the Yankees

Aaron Judge, a star for the New York Yankees, has a right big toe ailment that can put him back on the injured list. Judge suffered the injury on Saturday while completing a great catch. At Dodger Stadium, the hulking outfielder crashed into the right field wall and tore it apart.

On Sunday night, Judge wasn't allowed to take the stage and told reporters that his toe felt uncomfortable and was swollen. He was unsure, though, of whether this injury would call for an IL stint.

To ascertain whether or not Judge's big toe is broken, he was scheduled to go through a number of tests on Monday. The 31-year-old is optimistic that after a day of recovery, he will be in the starting lineup for the Yankees on Tuesday.

