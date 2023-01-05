Aaron Judge Home Runs: Predicting the Yankees slugger's total for 2023

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was the talk of the town in the MLB world in 2022. The star's record season all but guaranteed a future spot for him in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and in the hearts and minds of baseball fans forever.

Aaron Judge launched 62 home runs in 2022, beating the previously acknowledged record for single-season home runs held by Roger Maris. Maris hit 61 home runs during the 1961 season.

Heading into the final series of the year against the Texas Rangers, Judge was on 61 home runs. With his mother, father and wife, as well as Roger Maris Jr., in the crowd, Judge launched his 62nd home run in the second-last game of the season.

Dan Rourke @DanAlanRourke Aaron Judge pulling homers with a two-hands on the bat is peak home run Aaron Judge pulling homers with a two-hands on the bat is peak home run https://t.co/LBvQ6Zg4up

"Aaron Judge pulling homers with a two-hands on the bat is peak home run" - @ Dan Rourke

At 6'7", Judge can get some serious power behind his home runs. After the record-setting season, he was rewarded with a nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees, the highest amount for a position player in history.

He was also named the captain of the Yankees, making him the first player to hold the honor since Derek Jeter retired following the 2014 season.

After such a stellar season, many are wondering if Judge has it in him to do it all again in 2023. If he stays healthy and continues to play every day, there is no reason why the big man cannot attain this striking feat once again, or at least come very close.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Aaron Judge has been named the AP Male Athlete of the Year, beating out Shohei Ohtani and Stephen Curry Aaron Judge has been named the AP Male Athlete of the Year, beating out Shohei Ohtani and Stephen Curry ⭐️ https://t.co/fztxeRrNOU

"Aaron Judge has been named the AP Male Athlete of the Year, beating out Shohei Ohtani and Stephen Curry" - @ Bleacher Report

It is not unreasonable at all to expect Judge to hit at least 60 home runs again during the 2023 season. He will be 31 for most of next season, placing him in a perfect prime age to once again challenge records. Expect Judge to hit 63 home runs in 2023, if not even more.

Aaron Judge is the cornerstone of the New York Yankees offense

The Yankees had a disappointing 2022. Despite winning the AL Pennant for the best record, they were swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Aaron Judge's offensive contributions cannot be understated. If he does not show up like he did in 2022, the New York Yankees cannot win consistently. However, if Judge hits the kind of form he did last year, New York could be in for an exciting season.

