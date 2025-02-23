Aaron Judge's heartwarming gesture for Yankees superfan proves he’s an MVP both on & off the field

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge may not be kind to pitchers at the plate but off the field, he keeps connecting and making heartwarming gestures for fans, the latest of which came on Saturday.

Fanatics shared a video call conversation of Judge, who surprised longtime Yankees superfan Colin with a touching gesture — one of the first baseballs he’s ever signed with "Two-Time AL MVP" written on it.

"I actually got something I'm going to send to you," Judge told Colin. "I just signed this little baseball. It's one of the first ones that I've put 'Two-Time AL MVP,' so you're going to be getting one of the first two-time AL MVP balls I've ever signed."

Judge first met Colin at a Fanatics x Make-A-Wish event over a year ago. The two caught up on life, with Colin sharing updates about graduating high school and working at a nonprofit.

"You’ve got a great personality, always got a smile on your face. You just want to help people, man. That’s what it’s all about," Judge told him.

Make-A-Wish America works towards granting wishes to children suffering from critical illness and the foundation has been active since 1980. While Judge is an obvious MVP on the field, his actions away from it are often in the spotlight, with the Yankees captain seen as an example of a great role model.

Not the first time Aaron Judge has spent time with Make-A-Wish Kid

Last year in August, Aaron Judge and his former teammate Juan Soto hosted "Make A Wish Kid" honoree Justin at Yankee Stadium.

Justin was welcomed by Soto when he entered the stadium who then went on to introduce him to team captain, Aaron Judge and several other Yankees stars. In the photos shared, Justin can be seen being overwhelmed after seeing his dream come true as he posed with the Yankees stars.

Yankees' Instagram story

Then on Oct. 24, 2023, Aaron Judge teamed up with NFL legend Tom Brady and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum to attend an event in New York where the three stars collaborated to complete the wishes of nine children.

Back in 2018, the Yankees captain fulfilled the wish of one child to spend a day at Yankee Stadium.

