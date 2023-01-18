Aaron Judge has always credited his mother for his illustrious MLB career. Once Judge’s mother, Patty, expressed her pride in their son for being an inspiration and a great role model.

Patty and Wayne Judge are often seen at Judge’s games and never miss a historic moment made by their son.

In 2015, during an interview with The Post, Judge spoke highly of his parents, saying:

"I feel they kind of picked me. I feel that God was the one that matched us together."

In response to Judge’s statement, Patty replied:

"We're more blessed than he is."

Judge is an adopted child. When he was 10 years old, Patty and Wayne told him about his adoption.

"I was about 10 or 11 and we really didn't look alike, so I started asking questions and they told me I was adopted and answered all my questions, and that was that. I was fine with it. It really didn't bother me because that's the only parents I've known."

Judge credited his mother for his early success and growth as a Yankee in a 2017 interview with MLB:

“I know I wouldn’t be a New York Yankee if it wasn’t for my mom," he said. "The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference from right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all that kind of stuff. She’s molded me into the person that I am today.”

"Aaron Judge giving his mom, Patty, a hug, and then sharing a moment with Roger Maris Jr. outside the Yankees clubhouse" – Erik Boland

In 2022, Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris' 61-year record.

It was for the league's most home runs in a season by hitting 62 of them, receiving the AL Most Valuable Player Award in the process.

"Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!" – Roger Maris Jr

Judge re-signed with the Yankees in 2022 on a nine-year, $360 million deal, and the team named him captain after that.

