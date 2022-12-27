New York Yankees star Aaron Judge gave all the credit to his wife Samantha Bracksieck for helping him navigate free agency and influencing his decision to remain in the Bronx.

During last week's press conference, where Aaron was re-signed and named the 16th Yankees captain, the reigning AL MVP opened up about the immense support he received from Samantha,

"I think it was valuable to see some other places and hear some opinions but once that was all done, I got a chance to sit down with my wife and talk about a couple of things."

Aaron added:

"We both kinda came to the decision that was in our hearts, which is we belong in New York, we belong in this city."

“There is a lot of unfinished business here in New York, and I’m looking forward to finishing that business and trying to leave a legacy here for the next group of guys coming behind me.”

Aaron is extremely fortunate. He has a supportive spouse in addition to supportive parents. Judge's healthy family environment allows him to concentrate on career-related decisions.

Samantha Bracksieck was there to witness Aaron Judge's historic run chase along with the outfielder's parents

Aaron with his family at the NY Yankees Press Conference.

Aaron Judge made history in October when he hit the 62nd home run of the regular season to break Roger Maris' record.

And while he was on the field, his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, was watching from the seats, steadily supporting Judge alongside the Yankees All-Star's parents, Patty and Wayne Judge.

Samantha and Aaron were high school sweethearts. Although the pair broke up in 2016, they got back together in 2019. Aaron and Samantha married in Hawaii in December 2021, following engagement rumors in 2021.

