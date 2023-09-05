New York Yankees star Aaron Judge attended the US Open with his wife Samantha Bracksieck and was seen seated behind SNL cast member Tina Fey in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Judge relished his time and in a video, he and his Yankees teammate Keynan Middleton were seen emulating the traditional tennis victory celebration by pumping their fists in the air. Not only Judge but Fey also thoroughly enjoyed the match as she gave a startling reaction.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Judge taking in some tennis (via @usopen)"

Fans were quick to point out the glaring height contrast between the 'Mean Girls' writer and Aaron Judge, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, making him one of the tallest players in MLB.

"Making Tina Fey look tiny," wrote one fan while the other commented: "@kykylandry homie she’s 5’5 she’s tiny no matter what, tf kinda comment is this."

"@haro.ethan 5’5 isn’t tiny bro tf that’s a woman not a man 😂"

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Day 8 of the 2023 US Open had the usual A-list attendance. Along with Tina Fey, NBA player Jimmy Butler was in attendance to watch the game.

In 2011, Fey published her autobiography, 'Bossypants,' which spent five weeks at the top of The New York Times Best Seller list and earned her a Grammy Award nomination. Additionally, Fey wrote the 'Mean Girls' musical adaption, which saw its Broadway debut in 2018 and garnered her a Tony Award nomination.

Aaron Judge hits 250th career home run

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge recently hit his 250th career home run against AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Judge is by far the fastest to reach the milestone, hitting his 250th home run in his 810th career game.

US Open Tennis

Former NL MVP Ryan Howard held the previous mark; in his 855th career game, he blasted his 250th home run. The only other player to accomplish 250 career home runs in fewer than 900 games is Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner.