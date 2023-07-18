Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick once threw subtle shade at $350,000,000 Alex Rodriguez's storied relationship with Jennifer Lopez

In an episode of "The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat," hosted by former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, fans were treated to an interview with Danica Patrick. Patrick is a former NASCAR champion and ex-girlfriend of NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.

The episode aired in December 2019, and Danica candidly discussed her experiences during her relationship with Rodgers and playfully teased A-Rod's well-known romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

"I met Aaron a long time ago. So I don’t have a 20-year-old history of a signed autograph picture like you do in J-Lo, but we met in 2012. So we met at the Espies. I remember it was some after party and I was like, Oh, we’re at the bar getting a drink. And oh, hey. And we started talking," said Patrick.

Danica was referring to Alex and Jennifer's first encounter during a thrilling New York Yankees game back in 2005.

"TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player." - Alex Rodriguez

At that time, Jennifer was married to singer Marc Anthony, and Alex was hitched to Cynthia Scurtis. It was alongside Marc that Jennifer exchanged greetings with Alex and signed an autograph for the ex-shortstop.

Fast forward a dozen years, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's paths crossed once again, this time under different circumstances, and sparks flew. The pair started dating and got engaged in 2019 in the Bahamas.

However, in a joint statement on April 15, 2021, Lopez and Rodriguez, whose net worth is $350 million, stated that they had called off their engagement and parted ways.

The breakup between Rodriguez and Lopez has had a significant impact on their combined net worth. Both stars had ventured into numerous business projects together. Also, one of their most substantial joint investments was a Miami mansion.

Alex Rodriguez complimented Jennifer Lopez for her electrifying performances throughout her career

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show: MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez often took to social media to compliment Jennifer Lopez, saluting her for pushing boundaries in the entertainment sphere.

Especially, he likened Lopez's phenomenal performances to the coveted Triple Crown in baseball.

The Triple Crown in baseball is a prestigious accolade granted to players who showcase unparalleled excellence in three fundamental offensive categories: batting average, home runs, and runs batted in (RBI) throughout the same season.

“In baseball, the ultimate offensive achievement in one year is called the Triple Crown,” Alex Rodriguez wrote. “For entertainers, I think what J.Lo. has accomplished in the past 12 months is right up there.”

In the behind-the-scenes footage, the passion of Jennifer Lopez is captured as she meticulously prepares for each of her dazzling performances. This featured none other than Alex Rodriguez, cheering her on every step of the way.

