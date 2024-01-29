Actress Alyssa Milano spotted in $200,000 customized electric Porsche Taycan after facing backlash for son's baseball trip fundraiser

Last week, American actress and producer Alyssa Milano made waves after setting up what is essentially a GoFundMe to send her son's Little League baseball team on a trip to Cooperstown, where the Hall of Fame is located.

Considering that she is a famous actress, Milano got criticized for the request, but claimed that she'd personally donated to the team, but it couldn't afford to cover everything to make the trip.

Less than week later, the actress was seen in Los Angeles driving a car with a custom paintjob that likely would have made an impact on her son's team. This has only amped up the criticism thrown her way as she was seemingly willing to spend $200,000 on a car, while asking for others to donate for her son's trip.

Alyssa Milano draws ire of baseball world after expensive car fiasco

Alyssa Milano has been a supporter of electric vehicles since the early days of their introduction, and drives a 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S, an electric vehicle that costs quite a bit of money.

Alyssa Milano got called out on social media

That's why the baseball world is up in arms after the Charmed actress asked for money while also being able to drop quite a large amount on a luxury vehicle. She recently defended her choices, saying (via NBC):

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families."

However, fans didn't buy the excuse, and have doubled down on their frustration in the wake of her car's appearance. It's unclear whether or not her GoFundMe will be successful, as some have already donated, while others refuse to give even a cent.

Here's what some users wrote in response to her explanation:

