Adam Jones career earnings: How much did retiring Orioles fan favorite make in his career?

On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles announced that their former outfielder, Adam Jones, will draw the curtains on his baseball career prior to their game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 15.

Jones is currently a free agent and hasn't played in the Majors since 2019 when he had a one-year stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Japan with the Orix Buffaloes.

The player spent 11 of his 14 major league seasons with the Orioles from 2008-2018. He previously spent two years with the Seattle Mariners.

Across 14 seasons in the MLB, he raked in a whopping $102,471,180 in career earnings, according to Spotrac.

The former outfielder reportedly made $98,671,180 in base salary, $2,000,000 in signing bonuses and $1,800,000 in incentives. He also signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Japanese side Orix Buffaloes in 2020.

However, after spending the last two seasons as a free agent, Jones will return to the Orioles to officially retire from baseball on Sept. 15. He remains a fan-favorite among the Baltimore faithful and it's bound to be a special day for the 38-year-old.

Adam Jones' MLB stats and career honors

The Seattle Mariners selected Adam Jones in the first round of the 2003 MLB draft. The outfielder made his Major League debut on July 14, 2006, playing for Seattle in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Roger Center.

He impressed the Mariners organization and became a regular starter for the team over the next two years. However, he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February 2008.

It was in Baltimore where Jones made a name for himself. In 11 seasons with the team, he earned five All-Star honors and won four Golden Glove awards along with one Silver Slugger award.

He then joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 on a one-year contract before playing two seasons for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Adam Jones finished his MLB career with 1,939 hits and 282 home runs across 1,823 games with a .277 batting average.