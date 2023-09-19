When veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright announced that the 2023 season would be his last, fans expected him to make history. The 41-year old had only to record 5 wins to become the third pitcher to record 200 wins in a Cardinals uniform.

The Georgia-native has spent his entire 18-year career in a Cards uniform. He first made his debut in 2005, and has finished in the top five in NL Cy Young voting during his time with the Cardinals. The best season of his career came in 2013, when he posted a league-best 19 wins alongside 241 innings, also leading the league in that category.

Despite coming in to the 2023 season with 195 career wins, obtaining 200 was a harder task than many expected. Before going five innings against the Orioles on September 12, Wainwright recorded seven straight losses, with his last win coming back in late July.

On September 18, the Cardinals welcomed the Milwaukee Brewers as Adam Wainwright looked to make history. The 42-year old threw seven scoreless innings, striking out three and walking a pair. The Cardinals' sole run came courtesy of a Willson Contreras homer in the fourth. After closer Ryan Helsley recorded his twelfth save of the year, Wainwright finally had #200.

"Adam Wainwright becomes just the 3rd pitcher in @Cardinals history to reach 200 wins! (mlb x coronausa)" - MLB

After Willy Adames popped out to finish the game, all eyes turned to the dugout. A visibly emotional Adam Wainwright emerged, waving to thousands of pumped up St. Louis Cardinals fans.

In a post-game interview, Wainwright's emotions were still running on overdrive. He embraced his catcher, Willson Contreras, who was responsible for the single run that led to Wainwright capturing his 200th career win. As per the Athletic, Wainwright said that the game was the highlight of his career:

“That’s one of the most fun games I’ve ever pitched in my whole life,”

With a record of of 67-83, the Cardinals will miss the postseason for the first time since 2018. Despite having eleven games between them and the Cincinnati Reds, who hold on to the last and final Wild Card spot, the energy at Busch Stadium felt like a postseason affair.

Adam Wainwright can retire with his head held high

As a pitcher who has narrowly missed out on a Cy Young Award several times, many thought his bad luck would indeed rob Wainwright of the 200th career milestone. After indicating that he intends to embark on a career as a country singer, Wainwraight can now do so with a clear mind.