A win is a win, even if it comes at your least favorite ballpark. On Tuesday night, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright won his 197th game at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park, surviving 5 2/3 innings of eight-hit, five-run baseball. He struck out two during his stretch in the game. The Reds were defeated 8-5 by the Cards.

Additionally, Wainwright had a successful day as he went deeper than he had in two of his previous three starts thanks to a 10-pitch first inning and a six-pitch fourth inning. The Cardinals, whose bullpen is under strain due to a stretch of 25 games in 25 days, were relieved by that.

“It's because this is the devil’s lair, and his tent is out there on the field right now. I really feel bad for the pitchers who have to pitch here every five days,” said Wainwright.

Keeping all the positivity intact, Adam Wainwright converted his most-hated ballpark into a winning ballpark. When the Cardinals scored seven runs in the first four innings and eight total against the Reds, Wainwright was able to avoid another frustrating night in Cincinnati. Paul Goldschmidt had his third multi-home run game of the year with two home runs.

Wainwright said, “Every year coming here, I’m like, ‘Screw that [poor past]. I’m not giving in to that, and I’m not that mentally weak where a park can get into my head.’ And every year I leave here saying, ‘This is the devil’s lair.' Today, I went into it saying, ‘I’ve had a bad history here. Today is a new day, and it’s really hard to hit a baseball.’ I came in with such a positive attitude, and it’s still the devil’s lair.”

“I would like to press the button, I will be here for that," said Adam.

Well, this isn't the last time Wainwright is coming to Cincinnati's Great American ballpark. After this season, Wainwright will retire, but he admitted there is one baseball-related event he wants to return for. It naturally entails Great American Ball Park and its deconstruction in a few years or even decades.

