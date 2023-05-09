For outfielder Akil Baddoo and his team, the Detroit Tigers, the early stages of the 2023 season was as frustrating as it was messy.

During the Tigers' game against the Cleveland Guardians on May 8, Akil Baddoo reached base off of Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee in the second inning. On a 0-1 count, Baddoo made an attempt at his fourth steal of the season. What happened next is nothing short of bizarre.

Guardians catcher Mike Zunino got a good beat on Baddoo, and threw a perfect arch to second baseman Chris Gimenez, who recorded the out. Upon viewing a replay, fans could clearly see the ball careening off of Baddoo's groin before the ricochet that landed it in Gimenez' glove, recording the out.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians We don't know what to say. Just watch. We don't know what to say. Just watch. https://t.co/rOUxKpIA4F

Fans who watched the replay could hardly hide their giddiness. It was not long before numerous funny comments were posted beneath the video making fun of Akil Baddoo's unfortunate shot to the outfielder's very sensitive area.

Some of the funniest comments posted suggested that after the ball struck Baddoo's nether regions, the count increased from zero balls and one strike to three balls and one strike. If this does not immediately compute, think about the phrase for a moment.

Jeremiah Isley @JeremiahIsley @CleGuardians Pretty sure this makes the count 3 balls - 1 strike. @CleGuardians Pretty sure this makes the count 3 balls - 1 strike.

The Detroit Tigers ended up completing a 6-2 victory in the game against the Cleveland Guardians, who represent an important divisional rival. Fortunately for Baddoo, there appeared to be no serious harm done from his botched steal attempt.

However, on account of a 7-3 run over their past 10 games, the Tigers have closed the gap significantly in their division. They are now only 2.5 games behind the first-placed Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

This is the first, maybe the only time I'll say WOW to a baseball game play.

Akil Baddoo moment shows us how vulnerable MLB players can be

Akil Baddoo is a 24-year old outfielder who encapsulates the young, speedy, and exciting nature of his new team. After launching 13 home runs and 55 RBIs during his rookie campaign for the Tigers in 2021, Baddoo is struggling in 2023, hitting just .221 without a home run and just two RBIs.

Unlike football or hockey, MLB players wear negligible equipment. While it's true that the game of baseball does not demand an expressly physical element, Akil Baddoo's ball in the groin shows fans how easy it can be for injuries to happen. Particularly those to the most private and sensitive areas.

