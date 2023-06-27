Alek Manoah contract: Breaking down Blue Jays pitcher's salary details in 2023

It's been a year to forget for Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah, as the potential superstar pitcher has seen his performances fall off a cliff. The 25-year-old went from one of the best pitchers in the MLB last year to now finding himself struggling in the Florida Complex League.

It was a difficult decision for the Toronto Blue Jays to demote their budding young star Alek Manoah to one of their lowest minor league levels, however, clearly, something has gone wrong. In his first start in the Florida Complex League, the 2022 AL Cy Young finalist was dominated by the New York Yankees' affiliate team, giving up 11 earned runs over only 2.2 innings pitched.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees The #Yankees Florida Complex League team largely consists of 17-20 year old position players, and yet this afternoon, they scored 11 runs on 10 hits, two walks, and two HRs against Alek Manoah. Both players he allowed a HR to were born in 2004. The #Yankees Florida Complex League team largely consists of 17-20 year old position players, and yet this afternoon, they scored 11 runs on 10 hits, two walks, and two HRs against Alek Manoah. Both players he allowed a HR to were born in 2004. https://t.co/UYRrA26Bf1

At 25 years old, Manoah entered the 2023 season on the cusp of superstardom, and a favorite to become the next great Toronto Blue Jays. While he needs to rediscover his form, he has plenty of time to take the mantle as the next great Blue Jays starter.

Manoah remains under team control until the 2028 season when he could potentially become an unrestricted free agent. This year, Alek Manoah is set to make $745,660 for the 2023 season and is eligible for arbitration for the following four seasons. While he was likely looking at a massive extension, it remains to be seen if that payday will ever come given his dismal performances this year.

Florian Wirtz Enjoyer #BERHALTEROUT @xab1ball Imagine if the Blue Jays had actually signed Alek Manoah to a mega extension Imagine if the Blue Jays had actually signed Alek Manoah to a mega extension

A closer look at Alek Manoah's dreadful 2023 season so far

Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays starter enjoyed a true breakout, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting, sitting behind only Dylan Cease and eventual winner Justin Verlander. At 24 years old, Manoah posted a 16-7 record with a dazzling 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

That being said, he has been the polar opposite this year as he was in 2022. Through 58.0 innings this year, the Toronto Blue Jays starter has posted a dreadful 1-7 record with a 6.36 ERA. Given his recent performance in the minors, it may be some time before we see him return to the MLB.

