On June 5, Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah got absolutely blown out of the water by the Houston Astros. The 25-year old surrendered six earned runs, including a Grand Slam, before he was mercilessly pulled from the game after 0.1 innings.

The very next day, Manoah was demoted to the Florida Complex League. The move represented a gigantic fall from grace for a man who posted a 2.24 ERA and finished third in AL Cy Young voting just a year prior.

On June 26, Alek Manoah got the ball for his first start in the FCL. With his tumultous MLB stats cemented in his mind, the Toronto Blue Jays first rounder wanted to put his best foot forward. Unfortunately, Manoah allowed 11 earned runs off of 10 hits in just 2.2 innings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Addison @YankeeWRLD ALEK MANOAH JUST FINISHED HIS FIRST START IN THE FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE AND OH MY GOD



LMFAOAOAOAOAOOAOAOAOAOAOAO ALEK MANOAH JUST FINISHED HIS FIRST START IN THE FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE AND OH MY GOD LMFAOAOAOAOAOOAOAOAOAOAOAO https://t.co/n9JfcfyQMo

"ALEK MANOAH JUST FINISHED HIS FIRST START IN THE FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE AND OH MY GOD. LMFAOAOAOAOAOOAOAOAOAOAOAO" - Addison

The nightmare appearance earned him an ERA of 37.13., which looks just as bizarre as it sounds on the scorecard. Fans took to Twitter to lambaste the young stud, who appears to have lost his way.

𝒜𝒹𝓇𝒾✨ @AdriCertified @YankeeWRLD Bro gonna be playing in little league next week @YankeeWRLD Bro gonna be playing in little league next week😭

Addison @YankeeWRLD @SamEichel1 The downfall of Alek Manoah will be required studies by every student around the world @SamEichel1 The downfall of Alek Manoah will be required studies by every student around the world

HiggyTime @higgytime66 @YankeeWRLD the other team seeing manoah on the lineup card @YankeeWRLD the other team seeing manoah on the lineup card https://t.co/iPgi1ICYjE

On the lowest rung of the North American minor league latter, the Florida Complex League is seen as one step above amateur baseball. Typically, MLB stars who are really struggling are sent there for a brief period of time.

🇺🇸Editor09🇺🇸 @Editor_BX @YankeeWRLD 11 FUCKING RUNS BUT NOOOO I THOUGHT COLE WAS THE BAD ONE LMFAOOKOOOAOAOAO @YankeeWRLD 11 FUCKING RUNS BUT NOOOO I THOUGHT COLE WAS THE BAD ONE LMFAOOKOOOAOAOAO

During his dismal start agains the Houston Astros, Alek Manoah was seen attempting to blow a bunt attempt from shortstop Jeremy Pena into foul territory. Predictably, the awful optics of the incident was not lost on fans.

𝓝𝓸𝓵𝓪𝓷❄️ @Boilermakers4er @YankeeWRLD How does one regress so badly in a year @YankeeWRLD How does one regress so badly in a year

In Alek Manoah's absence, the Toronto Blue Jays have posted some failry impressive pitching numbers. With a starting ERA of 4.04, they are fifth in the AL in the category. Their success has been compounded by starters like Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, and Kevin Gausman, who leads the American League in total strikeouts this season.

What's next for Alek Manoah after Florida Complex debacle?

It's hard to say where Manoah goes from here. Moreover, his tendency to feud with pitchers, such as Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees, has made him a controversial name within the baseball world. Now robbed of all notoriety, success in the FCL will need to come before any conversation about returning to a starting role with the Blue Jays. Otherwise, it might be time for him to join the Savannah Bananas.

Poll : 0 votes