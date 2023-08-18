Reagan and Alex Bregman announced the coming of their first child on Valentine's Day, 2022. Knox Samuel, the couple's son, was born on August 1, 2022. Reagan posted a photo of Alex cuddling their infant and shared the joyful news on Instagram.

Knox quickly overtakes Reagan as his father's number two admirer, the first being Reagan herself. Merely seven weeks old, he went to his first baseball game, watching Alex and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays in September 2022.

After the Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners to progress to the ALCS two weeks later, the happy mother posted pictures of her family on the pitch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reagan Bregman, Alex's wife, discussed first-trimester exhaustion following exercise. She also mentions she had no idea about the pregnancy at the time when the picture was clicked.

She has been vocal about her pregnancy period and the changes it brought into her life. This time she discussed her first-trimester struggles and how she felt exhausted during gym time. She posted a picture as a story about her first trimester on Instagram.

She said, "I was so exhausted every time I would try to work out".

Reagan Bregman's Instagram story

Alex Bregman and Reagan's Relationship

The love story of third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Bregman, is absolutely amazing.

Reagan, who was at the time employed by Google in Austin after her graduation, made a weekend trip to Houston to visit friends. She had no idea this vacation would start a journey that would change her life.

At a group meal hosted by a friend of a couple whom Alex Bregman and Reagan knew, their paths came together. At first, Reagan acknowledged she wasn't interested in meeting the famous Astros player.

However, the couple eventually planned to wed in the early part of 2020.

They were forced to change their scheduled date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After rescheduling, the couple got married in December 2020 in Reagan's family home in Katy, Texas.

The couple eventually settled in Houston together. The couple's first child, Knox Samuel, was born on August 1st, 2022.