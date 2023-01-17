The Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal rocked MLB. Alex Bregman, the third baseman and shortstop for the Astros, once made a sincere apology for his part in the Astros' sign-stealing affair.

In a 2020 interview with ESPN, Bregman took responsibility and apologized for his role:

"I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me. I have learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans."

The Astros' August 2017 acquisition Justin Verlander expressed regret for not trying harder to put a stop to what was happening.

"Once I spent some time and understood what was happening, I wish I had said more. I can't go back and reverse my decision. I wish I had said more, and I didn't."

Members of the Astros broke a number of rules by using technology to take signs from rival teams throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons, which led to the Astros' sign theft scandal.

A prominent newspaper quoted Mike Fiers, a pitcher who played for the Astros in 2017, as saying that the team used a camera in the seats in center field to record the opposition catcher's signals to the pitcher regarding the next pitch.

The Astros made it to the World Series in the 2019 campaign. However, they were defeated by the Washington Nationals in seven games without any evidence of illegal sign stealing being discovered by MLB.

A Twitter account made accusations that Alex Bregman was informed of the approaching pitches by the buzzers.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Fans chanting “cheater” at Alex Bregman Fans chanting “cheater” at Alex Bregman https://t.co/X1acMXWzl2

Bregman is a two-time All-American and received the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation's outstanding college shortstop.

Alex Bregman - a star MLB player

Bregman was chosen by the Astros as the second choice in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft during the end of his junior year of college.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Is Alex Bregman sneakily on a Hall of Fame track? Is Alex Bregman sneakily on a Hall of Fame track? https://t.co/5gN9bjvrIZ

Bregman finished 2017 by helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series even after a sign-cheating scandal. He led the American League in doubles in 2018 and was awarded MVP of the MLB All-Star Game.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

He was an All-Star once more in 2019 and took home the American League Silver Slugger Award at third base while also leading the AL in walks and WAR. Bregman holds the record for the most runs batted in (47) and postseason home runs (15) ever for a third baseman in baseball history.

