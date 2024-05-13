Alex Bregman Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for All-Star slugger amid doubtful Astros future

Alex Bregman has two things working against him right now. For starters, he's in poor form to open the 2024 season. Secondly, he's in a contract year. Those two things leave him in limbo, and his future is uncertain. Without an extension and with the Astros struggling mightily, he's a prime trade candidate.

If Houston decides to pull the plug, here are three teams that could be a good spot for Bregman to rebound.

Possible landing spots for Alex Bregman trade

3) Seattle Mariners

The Mariners could look into Alex Bregman

The Seattle Mariners traded Eugenio Suarez in the offseason and their third-base depth chart has struggled as a result. Suarez was costly and they did get some good pieces back in return, but now they could use a player at that position.

They have a narrow first-place lead in the AL West. If they can keep up the pace, they may be buyers at the deadline. If they are, they should absolutely be on the phone about Alex Bregman.

2) New York Yankees

Could Alex Bregman go to the Yankees?

The New York Yankees and Astros may not trade with each other, but this trade makes some sense. New York likely doesn't want to bank on the resurgent but unsustainable success of Oswaldo Cabrera at the hot corner, and DJ LeMahieu is still injured.

In the long run, this might be a trade they may want to look into, and as a bonus for Yankees fans, it will hurt Astros fans to see Bregman in pinstripes.

1) Milwaukee Brewers

Alex Bregman could be a Brewers target

The Milwaukee Brewers have the 25th-best third base depth chart per Fangraphs, which is less than ideal for a team trying to make it back to the playoffs. Joey Ortiz and company don't inspire a lot of hope for the hot corner.

The Brewers generally don't buy at the deadline, but it may be a move they consider making if they can continue playing well in the next couple of months. The Brewers have surprised so far, and trading for an All-Star at third base could take them to the next level.

