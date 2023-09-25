Noah Syndergaard and Alex Cooper are no longer together. The pitcher and his former girlfriend broke up a while ago, and it hasn't been the most amicable of splits. In fact, Cooper has taken to the Internet to fire shots at the flamethrower.

Cooper blasted him during a recent episode of her “Call Her Daddy” podcast hosted with TikTok star Alix Earle. She said:

“He can’t get a f*****g contract. It’s not that I look [at the MLB news], people just send me this s**t."

Cooper and Syndergaard began dating in April 2017, but clearly they do not still have love for one another. Syndergaard was with the New York Mets at the time. He has bounced around the league since.

This year alone, he was on the Los Angeles Dodgers as a reclamation project, but they could not fix the former Cy Young contender. He was released. He signed with the Cleveland Guardians after.

Before that, he had been on the Los Angeles Angels. Currently, he is having trouble finding a more permanent home, hence the statement from his former girlfriend.

Cooper also said:

“It can give us a little piece of mind, Alix, for everyone s******g on us for our jobs, to know that people in the MLB locker rooms are forever going to be chanting our names until they f*****g retire, which I’m sure mine is on his way out."

Earle, the co-host was romantically linked with former New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade. The two both have famous exes who played in the MLB.

Noah Syndergaard has struggled

Noah Syndergaard used to be quite the pitcher. In fact, in 2016, he was one of the best pitchers in the game. He had a 2.60 ERA that season and posted a remarkable 6.0 fWAR. The Mets were good, and he was a big reason why.

However, he hasn't had the same success since. Injuries have played a role, but he has had the following seasons:

1.4 fWAR in 7 starts in 2017

4.2 fWAR in 25 starts in 2018

4.3 fWAR in 32 starts in 2019

2.2 fWAR in 25 starts in 2022

-0.5 fWAR in 18 starts in 2023

He had a few other good seasons, but he didn't return to the dominant form and hasn't been good in some time.