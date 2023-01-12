New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was a star player. A massive part of the Yankees' success belongs to him, but his MLB career was marred by his involvement in the PED scandal.

A-Rod admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2013 and hence was suspended for 162 games.

In 2017, Rodriguez was present at a luncheon with University of Miami students. According to CBS Miami, Rodriguez spoke about his mistakes and called himself a jerk:

“I think just being a big jerk, you know. … I was really just a big jerk. I made mistakes, and then doubled down and became a bigger jerk and then went on sports radio and made an ass of myself.”

Rodriguez didn't play for the entire 2014 season as part of his suspension, which is regarded as the longest in baseball history.

In 2016, the former MLB great-shortstop Rodriguez announced his retirement from the league after 22 seasons with the New York Yankees (2004-2016), Texas Rangers (2001–2003) and Seattle Mariners (1994-2000).

Alex Rodriguez prayed to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

In an interview, Rodriguez said that he had hoped to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. A-Rod and his followers were aware that it would be difficult for him to be accepted into Cooperstown due to his tarnished reputation as a result of his admission to use PEDs throughout his playing career:

"There's rules, and you have to follow the rules. I made those mistakes, and at the end of the day I have to live by those mistakes. Whether I get in or not — and let's be clear, I want to get in, I hope I get in, I pray I get in — if I don't, I think I have a bigger opportunity yet again."

Alex Rodriguez played a key role in the 2013 season's biogenesis incident, in which more than 13 players were charged with obtaining performance-enhancing drugs from the US Biogenesis clinic.

Alex Rodriguez was initially given a 211-game suspension, which was ultimately cut to 162, which covered the entire 2014 season.

