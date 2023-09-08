Alex Rodriguez is one of those people who has faced several challenges during his life. The MLB icon has always emphasized education, and it has grown after becoming a dad. 'A-rod' deeply loves his girls and is constantly there to help them. He also instructs them with life lessons.

The former Yankees shortstop discussed his life from various angles during his interview with David Rubenstein on the Bloomberg Wealth program. One was the counsel he gave his daughters. Rodriguez said:

“I have two daughters, Natasha and Ella, 18 and 14. And I tell them the same thing. You are females, and people are going to underestimate you. And I think you can use that as a competitive advantage, but the one I know for sure is that nothing comes easy.”

A-Rod's advice to his daughters made sense from both a business and athletic standpoint. He criticized those who typically disregard the process when sharing knowledge about developing something successfully.

Alex Rodriguez's affection for his daughters

Legendary New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. Their oldest daugher, Natasha was born in 2004, followed by Ella in 2008.

The Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees were just a few of the teams Rodriguez played for during his career. He ended as one of the finest athletes to ever compete in the sport. Both the hits (3,115) and batting average (.295) records in MLB belong to him. In addition, 'A-rod' has 2,086 runs batted in and 696 home runs.