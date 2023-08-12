Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is a former World Series champion turned entrepreneur diagnosed with gum disease. It's an inflammatory infection of the bone and gums around teeth. The first stage of the disease, gingivitis, is marked by red, swollen, and bleeding gums.

Alex blames his Latino ancestry for the issue. It is primarily found in black and brown communities, including Latinos, and affects over 65 million Americans.

He said, "It’s mostly in black and brown communities like mine."

The good news is that there are effective remedies for it, and the earlier and more proactive you can be, the better. It's best to visit a dentist often.

Alex Rodriguez's unique lifestyle

Over the past year, MLB legend Alex Rodriguez has prioritized his health programs. He adopted a novel technique that essentially involves slowing down to accelerate.

From eight to noon, the Yankees star does lifting, aerobic exercises like spinning, yoga and more. If he's not exercising, he'll use that time for healing activities like meditation or sauna sessions.

Alex told GQ, "It’s become more of a priority over the last year. I incorporated a new system, which is essentially slowing down to speed up."

He is only in the office from 12 to 6 o'clock before spending time at his house with his family.

His regimen helps him prioritize his health before work and be proactive about his lifestyle.

In Alex's opinion, the most significant investment you can make is in your self-care. You'll do better in business and other areas like being a parent or at work if you're in good physical and mental health. You'll have more energy, be more alert and be able to endure more.