Several years after parting ways, Alex Rodriguez still feels his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis is his 'best friend'.

Daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, were born to the couple, who were wed from 2002 until 2008. Despite their separation, Rodriguez and Scurtis still share a friendly bond as they raise their daughters.

Rodriguez revealed his feelings to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview on Friday, August 4, as he promoted his collaboration with OraPharma to spread awareness about gum disease. Even after losing $115,000 in a divorce suit due to infidelity, the former baseball shortstop still "needs" Scurtis and has a huge amount of respect for her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We all need Cynthia. That’s one of the things I’m probably most proud of in my entire life. Forget the home runs [and] the championship, Like to be able to coparent [with her] and Cynthia being my best friend,” Alex Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez had high-profile relationships following his divorce from Scurtis, dating Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, and others. Rodriguez moved on with fitness expert Jaclyn "Jac" Cordeiro. Two months later, the pair made their relationship official via Instagram, in a holiday shot with the athlete's daughters.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis' Relationship

In the late 1990s, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis became friends after meeting in a Miami gym. In 2002, after several years of dating, they got married. When Rodriguez began playing for the New York Yankees two years later, their friendship attracted even more attention.

During a joint interview with Matt Lauer, that same year on the Today Show, former psychology instructor Scurtis said that she was "flattered" by the media attention given to Rodriguez because of his appearance. The following year, the couple had their daughter Natasha.

Four years later, Scurtis gave birth to their second daughter, Ella, before their marriage ended. In July 2008, she filed for divorce, citing "marital misconduct" and "emotional abandonment" in the court papers.