"Alex Rodriguez cheated more than Barry Bonds, f**k em";"A-Rod, Ichiro Suzuki, Andy Pettitte no brainers" - Fans react to MLB Hall of Fame 2025 ballot

The MLB and Baseball Writers Association of America released the 2025 Hall of Fame ballot, showcasing several legends from their era of the game. Some new names will make their debuts on the ballot, while others are finally looking to punch their ticket into Cooperstown.

Unsurprisingly, with so many icons from their eras on the docket, social media has been abuzz with conversations about which players deserve to be inducted and which players don't.

For the first time, superstars such as Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot. In contrast, polarizing players like Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez will try their luck again.

Like most things in the world today, following the announcement of the 2025 ballot, fans remain divided about which players are fitting for enshrinement. No player on the ballot might be more polarizing than Alex Rodriguez, who is one of the best players to have ever played in the MLB but also admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Why is everyone saying A-Rod should be in? Man cheated more than Bonds . F**k em" - One fan posted on social media.

"A-Rod should absolutely be in. Shouldn’t be getting the Bonds treatment" - Another fan shared.

"Alex Rodriguez and Manny can’t make it without Bonds, McGwire, Sosa" - One more added.

While Alex Rodriguez's Hall of Fame eligibility continues to divide fans, this is not the case for one of the best hitters in baseball history: Ichiro. The Japanese legend is making his first appearance on the ballot and appears to be one of the only first-timers who could see himself elected into the HOF. This sentiment appears to be widely agreed upon.

"A-Rod, Pettite, Ichiro, Utley, Wagner are all no brainers that should be in" - One fan posted.

"If Ichiro doesn't get 100% ballot then just let the fans decide" - Another fan shared.

"What percent will Ichiro get? Will he be unanimous?" - One fan questioned.

Players with less than five percent votes to be excluded from the Hall of Fame ballot

While superstars like Ichiro or CC Sabathia may find themselves enshrined in the Hall of Fame, even if they do not receive the 75 percent needed to earn their spot, they will remain on the ballot for next year.

To remain on the ballot, players need to receive a minimum of five percent of votes; this is where it gets difficult for some retired stars.

It will be interesting to see which players get elected into the Hall and which players either remain on the ballot or fall off completely. Players such as Ben Zobrist, Russell Martin, and former Detroit Tigers outfielder Curtis Granderson all had solid MLB careers. Still, it remains to be seen if voters find them worthy of enshrinement.

