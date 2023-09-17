Alex Rodriguez, a former legend and current Fox Sports announcer, spoke on the Pat McFree Show. Rodriguez has nothing but affection for Aaron Rodgers, the National Football League quarterback for the New York Jets.

Rodriguez, better known by his baseball moniker "A-Rod," is a former shortstop and third baseman, businessman, and philanthropist. Rodriguez participated in Major League Baseball for 22 seasons. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association are a part of his ownership. In addition, he was a 14-time All-Star, earning two Gold Glove Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and three American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards.

Pat referred to him as "one of the biggest names in the history of America's pastime."

Alex Rodriguez Talks Coming Back From "One Of The Biggest Falls Of All Time" | Pat McAfee Show

Rodriguez thanked Pat for giving him such a warm and honorary welcome and said he would be disappointed to learn that Aaron Rodgers, the biggest star, had replaced him as the number one player.

"You must be dissapointed coz', I am like two point as the big star is A Rodgers and I am number 2 now"

When Rodriguez was questioned by Pat that what Rodgers might encounter in New York, Rodriguez responded as follows:

"He's oh.... so much more mature than I was you know he's very very smart and he he's already a goat right he's a first ballot Hall of Famer, uhh.... hopefully he can do some great things for the Jets I know New York is thrilled to have him. But, I think he's gonna be just fine"

"He is going to go there and have fun"

Alex Rodriguez's most lucrative business endeavors

In addition to his outstanding baseball career, Alex Rodriguez has made a name for himself as a smart and accomplished businessman.

One of Rodriguez's major businesses is A-Rod Corp., which he co-founded in 1995. The business began by concentrating on real estate but has now branched out into a number of markets, including sports, wellness, media, and entertainment.

Little inside baseball for you… - arod

By partnering with innovative and promising companies, Alex Rodriguez has expanded his financial horizons and positioned himself as a strategic partner and counselor across several sectors.