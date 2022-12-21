New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016, but has never failed to make a distinct viewpoint on baseball as he has played the sport for more than 20 years. He recently remarked that rising pitcher salaries haven't been proportional to their workload.

On the radio show, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the host asked whether A-Rod is aware of which position players are getting highly paid in MLB. To which the former All-Star said that starting pitchers are getting paid incredibly well along with shortstops.

Here's what Alex had to say about the wild spending spree on pitchers by MLB franchises in this era:

"Now, starting pitchers, take away the Verlander’s, the Scherzer’s and the Gerrit Cole’s of the world. But pitchers in this industry, in this era, have never made more money and have never been asked to do less. So you get paid more money, but you get yanked in the 5th or 4th inning.”

Alex Rodriguez feels New York Yankees could have signed a long-term deal with Aaron Judge five years ago

Alex Rodriguez believes that the New York Yankees should have inked a long-term deal with Aaron Judge when he was a rookie. On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Alex spoke about the Aaron-Yankees contract saga and explained:

"If they could have a mulligan, they would sign him when he was 25, get him to 35 and call it a day. They backed themsevles into a corner."

After having a stellar season, Judge opted for free agency and the Yankees were on the verge of losing him. It was apparent that the New York Yankees had to pay a premium price to bring the player back.

