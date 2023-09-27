Alex Rodriguez posted a photo of Brooks Robinson along with a message of sympathy for the MLB legend. He added that Robinson served as one of his role models.

"RIP to one of my role models and one of the greatest 3rd baseman of all time," he captioned the post.

Brooks Robinson, a third baseman in the Hall of Fame who was one of Baltimore's most adored and successful sportsmen thanks to his skill with the glove and down-home demeanor, has passed away. He was 86.

Robinson played for the Orioles for the entirety of his 23-year career. He homered in Game 1 of the Orioles' 1966 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first World Series title, and he nearly single-handedly assisted Baltimore to overcome Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series.

Alex Rodriguez's media career

In 2017, Rodriguez secured a contract with the ABC News network to work as a contributor to ABC World News Tonight, Good Morning America, and Nightline. He also appeared as a guest judge on Shark Tank in 2017. Rodriguez works for FOX Sports as an MLB studio commentator.

The MLB studio program on FOX Sports earned back-to-back Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio program during his time as an analyst in the network's coverage of the 2016 and 2017 postseason. Rodriguez received an Emmy nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Sports Personality, Studio and Sports Event Analyst.

When the first episode of Back in the Game aired on CNBC in March 2018, Rodriguez took over as host. Rodriguez will serve on the Forbes' Next 1000 list's judging panel, it was revealed in July 2020. The Captain, a 2022 miniseries on Jeter's life and career, also included Rodriguez.