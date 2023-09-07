New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is a doting father to daughters Natasha and Ella. A-Rod never misses a chance to spend some quality time with his girls and his social media posts often feature them.

Now, in a latest video, Rodriguez's elder daughter Natasha has revealed that A-Rod won't stop texting her even when she's away at college.

Rodriguez and Natasha teamed up for Walmart's ad in which Natasha can be heard saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My dad won't stop texting me while I am away at college."

So, she manages Alex's text spree by keeping him distracted with care packages.

Rodriguez shares his daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Despite going through a challenging divorce in 2008 after being married in 2002, the former couple has now resolved their issues and are still devoted to co-parenting their daughters.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

Natasha was born on November 18, 2004. Rodriguez refers to his daughter by her nickname, "Tashi," frequently, and the two have a special relationship that is frequently visible on social media.

Alex Rodriguez's touching tribute to daughter Natasha Rodriguez on her high school graduation day

Natasha received her high school diploma in May 2023, and Rodriguez celebrated by posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

He also included pictures of the entire family during her graduation ceremony.

"Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi, I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself. As you move on from one chapter to the next, I’m most proud of who you are as a person."

Ella Rodriguez, Rodriguez's youngest girl, was born on April 21, 2008.

Rodriguez frequently brags about Ella on social media, much like he does with Natasha. The two girls are often seen with Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.