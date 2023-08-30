Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees was subject to a 211-game drug suspension in 2014, which prevented him from playing in the regular season's 162 games and the postseason. Rodriguez also lost $25 million in compensation due to the MLB arbitration.

In 2022, Alex opened up about his suspension on The Pivot Podcast and said the suspension made him realize his surroundings and who his true friends were. It gave him an entire year to return to form and make things right. He also talked about taking therapy during that time, saying:

"One of the best things that happened to me was my suspension in 2014. I had to make a paradigm shift. I really had to understand why I would self-implode with no reasons. I served the longest suspension in Major League Baseball history."

The 162-game suspension highlights Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig's high-profile assault on performance-enhancing substances, the most severe punishment in baseball history for doping.

MLB career of Alex Rodriguez

The former American professional baseball shortstop and third baseman, played in MLB for 22 seasons with the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and New York Yankees (2004–2016).

Rodriguez had a career batting average of .295 and amassed 3,115 hits, 329 stolen bases, 696 home runs, 2,086 RBIs, and 2,021 runs scored. Additionally, over his 14 years as an All-Star, he has taken home three American League MVP honors, ten Silver Slugger honors, and two Gold Gloves.

He is recognized as one of the all-time greats of the game and was one of the most highly awaited prospects in baseball at the time of his professional debut.

Off the field, Rodriguez is also a philanthropist and a businessman. He is the CEO and Chairman of A-Rod Corp and the Chairman of Presidente Beer. He also has equity in the NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves.