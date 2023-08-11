Alex Rodriguez, a legendary baseball player, is trying his hand at basketball. He is a businessman, philanthropist, former professional baseball shortstop, and third baseman from the United States. Rodriguez has a career batting average of .295 and tallied over 600 home runs (696), over 2,000 runs batted in (RBI), over 2,000 runs scored, over 3,000 hits, and over 300 stolen bases.

Alex, who is in the learning stage, uploaded a video of himself playing basketball on Instagram.

His caption says, "Getting the hang of this basketball thing…"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He has been trolled for his unusual way of shooting.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Alex Rodriguez's Business Empire

After a highly successful baseball career, Rodriguez looked to expand his business empire. The former Yankee considers becoming a successful businessman and playing baseball as the two most incredible goals of his life. Since A-Rod was raised by a mother who worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, he has understood the value of money.

Grand slams are a skill that the former shortstop has mastered over the years, both on the field and in the business world. Rodriguez is the owner of A-Rod Corp. and has invested in multiple other companies. His current net worth is $350 million.

Although not everyone prefers attention in the business, Alex has however managed to impress with his career. The ex-athlete runs a prosperous investment company that was established in 1995 and, since then, has seen some changes. However, given how well the business is doing, it is clear that A-Rod still has some tricks up his sleeve.