Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez regarded Pete Rose as a living legend in a recent interview with Pat McAfee. Rodriguez talked about coming back from "one of the biggest falls of all times".

Rodriguez also spoke about how it felt to deal with all the mental pressure and insecurities. And he talked about how youngsters who are passionate about the sport should look up to Pete Rose and follow his videos.

"Rose is a living legend," Rodriguez said. "Whether you like him or not, numbers don't lie: He's the greatest hitter of all time. But to think about it, it'll be like watching Da Vinci and Picasso write or paint. He's a modern-day legend, and you know if any kids out there want to learn about hitting, should watch Pete Rose's YouTube video, which has more than 25-30 million views in around 24 hours."

MLB legends Alex Rodriguez and Pete Rose

Alex Rodriguez has made a successful post-baseball career as a businessman, media figure and philanthropist. During his career Rodriguez established himself as one of the finest hitters in baseball history, earning several All-Star selections, home run records and three American League MVP awards. However, a PED controversy and a ban, which he served during the 2014 season, ended his career.

On the other hand, Pete Rose's accomplishments, which included three World Series victories, won him a place in baseball fans' hearts. His lifetime suspension from baseball owing to charges of betting on games, even some involving his own club, marred his legacy, though.

Rose continues to be a popular and divisive figure in the sport, often around continuous discussions over whether he should be in the Hall of Fame.

Pete Rose and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed tremendous success in their careers but also encountered controversy and bans, damaging their reputations and casting doubt on their eligibility for the Hall of Fame.