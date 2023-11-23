Alex Rodriguez to inspire future entrepreneurs with valuable business insights at 2024 Rise Conference

Since his retirement from pro baseball in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has made a point of keeping busy. While he remains one of the most controversial MLB stars of the modern time, there are still plenty who consider themselves big fans of the former third baseman.

Via an Instagram post, Rodriguez announced that he would be one of the speakers at April's RISE Conference in Tampa, Florida. The summit will play host to a variety of influential business leaders, experts and entrepreneurs.

Since retiring from the New York Yankees mid-way through the 2016 season, A-Rod has made a seamless pivot to the business world. His knowledge of competition and the apex where sports meet business make him an ideal candidate for the conference.

Rodriguez operates A-Rod Corp, a business that serves as an investment fund in various areas including real estate, start-ups and sports franchises. Alongside Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez is expected to become a majority owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves by early next year.

In addition to being a budding business mogul, Rodriguez is also kept busy on the home front. He is the father to two daughters, 18-year old Natasha and 15-year old Ella. Earlier this year, A-Rod was spotted dropping off Natasha at the University of Michigan, where she has committed to study.

Drafted by the Seattle Mariners with their first overall pick in 1993, it was not long before the Florida-native became one of the biggest names in baseball. The winner of the 1996 AL batting title, Rodriguez' cocky attitude got him on the wrong side of many of his teammates, and he was soon shipped to the Texas Rangers, where he won the 2003 MVP Award.

Despite winning three MVP Awards and owning a .295 career batting average, Rodriguez' legacy remains a point of contention among fans. In 2013, Rodriguez was found guilty of using steroids. In addition to getting himself banned for the entire 2014 season, Rodriguez has also failed to gain the minimum 75% vote threshold to gain entrance into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Alex Rodriguez remains one of the biggest voices in baseball

Many simply detest Alex Rodriguez for supposedly cheating. However, one cannot argue that he possessed a tremendous array of skills during his playing days, and a strong business acumen in his retirement. At the Rise Conference, those in attendance can look forward to gaining some wisdom from this divisive, yet special individual.

