Alex Rodriguez has made precise requests regarding his daughter Natasha's class choices and is preparing to send her to the University of Michigan for college. Natasha's attitude towards pursuing an artistic career is one of the ways she makes her father, in particular, proud.

The retired baseball player's daughter graduated from high school earlier this year after deciding to enroll in Michigan's BFA program to study performing arts. Later this month, the 18-year-old will transfer to the campus in the Midwest.

Alex told the Us weekly: "You can do whatever you want, but as long as you’re taking your business classes."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a relationship with fitness professional Jaclyn Cordeiro, Rodriguez discussed how his younger daughter Ella is adjusting to her big sister moving away.

While seeing his daughters "wear [him] out" at nightly family dinners and celebrating their victories, Rodriguez works with OraPharma to spread awareness of gum disease.

Alex Rodriguez and his daughters' bonding

Legendary New York Yankees player Alex was previously wed to Cynthia Scurtis. His oldest daughter Natasha's birth marked a crucial turning point in his personal life in 2004. His younger daughter Ella was born shortly after that in 2008.

One of the best athletes to ever play the game, Alex Rodriguez represented numerous teams, including the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. He holds a record in MLB for .3115 hits and a batting average of .295. In addition, he has 2086 runs batted in and 696 home runs. Currently retired, Rodriguez likes spending time with his two daughters.

On November 18, 2004, Natasha was born. On her mother's side, she is Greek-American, and on her father's, she is Dominican-American.

Ella is Alex Rodriguez's youngest child. Her birthday is April 21, 2008. Natasha and Ella have a special relationship with their father and frequently used to stand by him during baseball games.