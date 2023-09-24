Alex Rodriguez claims that he is frequently mistaken for Jennifer Lopez's bodyguard or driver at the Met Gala 2017. They have been dating for several months. as A-Rod said:

"This is one of the most humbling experiences of my life".

Six years ago on 30th June 2017, Alex Rodriguez on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When I was in the New York Yankees and we won the world championship and you wear the pinstripes, you think you're pretty cool. But then you hang out with Jennifer and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!"

Further in the show, Alex added:

"We were at the Met Ball and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way, we want to take a picture!"

After hearing these statements from A-Rod, Jimmy Fallon laughed. He loved hearing from him that being mistaken for Lopez’s bodyguard was humbling for him.

Alex is Jennifer's biggest fan as he joined his girlfriend on the set of her NBC show Shades of Blue and broadcast an Instagram Stories live session, during which they showcased some adorable PDA and he also spent much time singing her praises and promoting her TV and music projects.

Alex Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, from his previous marriage with Cynthia Scurtis.

Further, in the show, Alex said that no matter who or how famous one thinks he or she is, if someone walking a red carpet with Lopez, just move out of the way.

Jennifer Lopez is an American singer and actress. Often considered a Latin pop culture icon, Lopez is one of the most influential Hispanic entertainers in North America.

A bit about Alex & Lopez's relationship

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez met in 2005 for the first time. They rekindled their relationship in 2017 and started dating each other soon after. The duo had also gotten engaged in March 2019.

They were supposed to get married in Italy in June 2020. But as coronavirus came they had to delay their wedding.

In March 2021, a rumor surfaced of the couple being broken up, but they denied it. However, in a joint statement, they both confirmed that they did break up in April 2021. They stated that they were better off as friends.