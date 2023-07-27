In author and sportswriter, Selena Robert's 2009 book, A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez, the former Yankees shortstop's profound impact that his father's abandonment had on shaping his life and illustrious career was narrated by the author.

Revealing a side of himself rarely seen in public, Rodriguez experienced a childhood marked by the absence of his father.

At 59 years old, A-Rod's father, Victor, sought fulfillment and couldn't settle into a sedentary lifestyle, leading him to leave in 1985. At the age of 10, Alex was deeply affected by his father's departure, clinging to the hope that his dad would return, much like a hero in a storybook. Every passing car held the potential of bringing his father back into his life, and that hope remained steadfast within him.

“What did I know back then?” Alex once said reminiscin the challenging days from the 80's. “I thought he was coming back. I thought he had gone to the store or something. But he never came back. He had been so good to me, actually spoiled me because I was the baby of the family. I couldn’t understand what he had done. I still don’t know how a man could do that to his family: turn his back.”

An excerpt from Selena Robert's 2009 book, A-Rod: The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez.

However, despite his physical distance from Alex, Victor's heart remained tethered to his son. The weight of leaving his beloved child behind was a heavy burden he carried every day.

A-Rod was raised single-handedly by his devoted mother, Loudres alongside his two half-siblings, Joe and Suzy.

Alex Rodriguez's rise to baseball stardom despite all the struggles

New York Yankees Photo Day: TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Media Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2010, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

It turns out baseball quickly became a refuge where he could momentarily escape the void left by his father's absence.

Alex Rodriguez's illustrious career can be traced back to his days at Westminster Christian School, where he solidified his status as a star shortstop on the school's baseball team.

Rodriguez's journey to greatness reached new heights in 1993 when the University of Miami successfully secured a letter of intent from him.

Despite the tempting offer, Rodriguez decided to turn down the baseball scholarship and opted to enter the 1993 amateur draft in 1993. To nobody's surprise, he was selected as the first overall pick by the Seattle Mariners, marking the beginning of a legendary MLB career.

On a historic day, July 8, 1994, Rodriguez made his MLB debut. From that moment on, he set out to shatter records and achieve extraordinary feats on the baseball field.

Throughout his career, Rodriguez amassed numerous accolades, including All-Star appearances, Gold Glove awards, and multiple MVP titles.

After two decades of inspiring performances, Alex Rodriguez decided to bid farewell to the MLB in 2016.