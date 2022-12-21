Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees was found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs in 2013, and as a result, he was suspended for 162 games during the 2014 season. A-Rod has spoken out about his involvement in the PED scandal, which he deeply regrets. He once spoke about it in a 2009 interview with ESPN.

Admitting that he did take a banned substance, which he was sorry and regretful about, Rodriguez revealed that he did not know which PEDs he had used.

"I'm guilty for being negligent, naive, not asking all the right questions. And to be quite honest, I don't know exactly what substance I was guilty of using."

A-Rod's MLB career, which he built through sheer effort, was marred by the incident. In a Sports Illustrated interview in June 2019, Alex blamed only himself for his career's low points and the lessons it taught him:

"I fell from the Empire State Building. Nobody pushed me. I f*****g jumped. No parachute. I have no one to blame for myself. But what’s changed is, I got my **s humbled. I paid a deep penalty. I’ve learned lessons. And I’m different.”

Watch:

The Ringer @ringer Everyone loves a good comeback story, and @ryenarussillo thinks we have two of the best happening right now: Matthew McConaughey and Alex Rodriguez. So which comeback is better? Everyone loves a good comeback story, and @ryenarussillo thinks we have two of the best happening right now: Matthew McConaughey and Alex Rodriguez. So which comeback is better? https://t.co/SRGql7loOs

Everyone loves a good comeback story, and @ryenarussillo thinks we have two of the best happening right now: Matthew McConaughey and Alex Rodriguez. So which comeback is better? – The Ringer

A multi-player steroid controversy involving the now-defunct Biogenesis of America rejuvenation center involved Rodriguez.

Why did Alex Rodriguez use PEDs?

According to A-Rod, he started taking over-the-counter medications to treat his persistent back discomfort and improve his batting average.

Steve Magness @stevemagness Alex Rodriguez:

When asked for his top three pieces of career advice, what was sitting at number one?



"Find Your Passion."



Rodriguez admitted to steroid use. Alex Rodriguez:When asked for his top three pieces of career advice, what was sitting at number one?"Find Your Passion."Rodriguez admitted to steroid use.

Alex Rodriguez: When asked for his top three pieces of career advice, what was sitting at number one? "Find Your Passion." Rodriguez admitted to steroid use. - Steve Magness

Additionally, Alex Rodriguez disclosed that his cousin administered the medicine, which was imported from the Dominican Republic. He only hoped that it would give him an energy boost.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Rodriguez has spent 22 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees (1994–2003), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and Seattle Mariners (2004–2016). In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are a part of his ownership.

Poll : 0 votes