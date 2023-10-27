Alex Rodriguez's elite car collection worth over $1,131,000 ft. Maybach 57 S, Rolls Royce Ghost, among others

Apart from his baseball skills, retired legend Alex Rodriguez, also known as A-Rod, is famous for his love for all things luxury. From real estate, rings, and watches to luxury cars, Rodriguez loves them all.

Rodriguez's love for cars dates back to his days of youth. He has often expressed the thrill of driving fast cars and the sense of freedom it brings to the retired player. Starting from his playing career till now, the 48-year-old’s passion for luxury cars has amassed a garage worth $1,131,000. The now-successful businessman and philanthropist owns an impressive collection of high-end cars, ranging from classic sports cars to modern supercars.

Here's a look inside his garage:

Maybach 57 S

The German-produced car is arguably the biggest jewel of Alex Rodriguez's collection. The full-size sedan is powered by a 6.0L Twin-Turbo V12 engine that produces 604 HP and 738 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an array of luxurious amenities, the monster car can go from 0 to 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 155 MPH.

Source: carhp.com

Rolls-Royce Ghost

This luxurious sedan represents refinement and performance. The prestigious car is a masterpiece of engineering and craftsmanship that offers both luxury and comfort.

Source: carhp.com

Ferrari 599 GTB

This luxurious sports car stands out for its stunning design and high-performance capabilities. The Ferrari 599 GTB is a coveted vehicle since it is produced in limited numbers.

Source: carhp.com

Alex Rodriguez’s net worth

Alex Rodriguez’s net worth is estimated to be $350 million as of 2023. The retired baseball player is one of the most celebrated players in the history of MLB. Throughout his career, he has played 22 seasons in MLB for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees, gaining numerous titles and awards, and breaking many records.

He also gained a substantial amount of wealth while playing on the field through lucrative baseball contracts, brand endorsements, business ventures, and media appearances. Rodriguez made $400 million through his contracts, making him one of the world’s wealthiest athletes.